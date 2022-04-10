The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Airstrikes on Iran Revolutionary Guard Positions in Syria Blamed on Israel
Airstrikes on Iran Revolutionary Guard Positions in Syria Blamed on Israel

The Media Line Staff
04/10/2022

Airstrikes targeting facilities used by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard and by Hizbullah over Syria’s Hama province have been attributed to Israel. The targets of the attacks in the early evening on Saturday were weapons and ammunition warehouses, and drone and missile research and development centers, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The attack, rare because it took place while there was still daylight, was launched from northern Lebanon, Syria’s state news agency SANA reported, citing an unnamed military source. “Our air defense countered the invading missiles and shot down most of them,” the military source said, according to the report.

It is the second airstrike to be attributed to Israel since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine; Israel generally coordinates its military deterrence in Syria with Russia. The Israel Defense Forces neither confirmed nor denied the attack, as is usually the case.

  

