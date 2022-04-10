Airstrikes on Iran Revolutionary Guard Positions in Syria Blamed on Israel

Airstrikes targeting facilities used by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard and by Hizbullah over Syria’s Hama province have been attributed to Israel. The targets of the attacks in the early evening on Saturday were weapons and ammunition warehouses, and drone and missile research and development centers, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The attack, rare because it took place while there was still daylight, was launched from northern Lebanon, Syria’s state news agency SANA reported, citing an unnamed military source. “Our air defense countered the invading missiles and shot down most of them,” the military source said, according to the report.

It is the second airstrike to be attributed to Israel since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine; Israel generally coordinates its military deterrence in Syria with Russia. The Israel Defense Forces neither confirmed nor denied the attack, as is usually the case.