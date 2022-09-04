The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Al-Shabab Kills 19 Civilians in Central Somalia
Members of al-Shabab stand after giving themselves up to forces of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) in Garsale, 80 km north of the capital Mogadishu, Sept. 22, 2012. (Abukar Albadri/AU-UN IST Photo)
News Updates
al-Shabab
Somalia
terrorism

Al-Shabab Kills 19 Civilians in Central Somalia

The Media Line Staff
09/04/2022

Members of the al-Qaida-linked Islamist armed group al-Shabab killed at least 19 civilians in an overnight attack between Friday and Saturday in central Somalia, clan chiefs and local officials said on Saturday. The al-Shabab terrorists intercepted at least eight vehicles traveling between the towns of Beledweyne and Maxaas, in the Hiran region, setting them afire and killing their passengers. AFP quoted clan elder Abdulahi Hared as saying, “The terrorists massacred innocent civilians who were traveling … last night. We don’t have the exact number of victims, but 19 dead bodies have been collected.” Ali Jeyte, the governor of the Hiiraan region, said, “The dead bodies are still being collected, including women and children. There could be more than 20.” Another clan leader, Mohamed Abdirahman, said, “This was a horrible attack that has never happened in our region. These were innocent civilians.” Al-Shabab claimed in a statement to have targeted fighters, calling them “militiamen and those who were transporting material for them.” Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud released a statement on Twitter saying that he “strongly condemns the despicable acts of murder against innocent civilians.”

Two weeks ago, al-Shabab set siege to the Hayat Hotel in the capital Mogadishu for 30 hours, killing 21 people and injuring 117. That attack drew international condemnation, including from the US, Britain, Turkey, and the UN.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.