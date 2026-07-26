Al-Sharaa Says Syria Working on Security Agreement With Israel  

[DAMASCUS] Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa said Damascus is working to reach a security agreement with Israel with the participation of several countries, adding that the effort could pave the way for comprehensive peace while preserving Syria’s claim to the Golan Heights.

In an interview with Qatar’s Al Jazeera, al-Sharaa said Syria is “avoiding confrontation with Israel because it is not in our interest,” adding, “We are working to reach a security agreement with Israel with the participation of a number of countries. If this security agreement succeeds, it could pave the way for comprehensive peace without compromising Syria’s legitimate right to the occupied Golan.”

Al-Sharaa said Damascus is concerned that the conflict in the region could expand, stressing that his government favors solutions that prevent escalation and preserve regional stability.

His remarks come as regional and international diplomatic efforts continue to address Syria’s future and broader regional stability, while Israel continues to carry out airstrikes in Syrian territory amid reports of indirect mediation efforts aimed at reducing tensions between the two sides.

Al-Sharaa said Syria has no intention of carrying out any military intervention in Lebanon,, noting that Damascus is working with the Lebanese government on solutions to help the country overcome its crises. He added that any instability in Lebanon would directly affect Syria and reaffirmed his support for the Lebanese state’s exclusive authority over weapons and decisions of war and peace.

On domestic issues, al-Sharaa acknowledged delays in implementing the agreement with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces but said his government remains committed to its success. He also announced the formation of a committee to oversee the issue of missing persons in accordance with international standards and in cooperation with countries experienced in the field.

Addressing the economy, al-Sharaa said lifting economic sanctions alone would not be sufficient to revive Syria’s economy, arguing that meaningful recovery also requires removing Syria from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism.

The United States has begun the formal process of removing Syria from its State Sponsors of Terrorism list. President Donald Trump notified Congress of his intent on July 8, 2026, triggering a mandatory 45-day review period before the decision can take effect.

He also said relations between Syria and Iraq continue to improve, without providing further details.

Al-Sharaa’s remarks are among the clearest public statements by a Syrian leader on the possibility of reaching a security arrangement with Israel. He linked the success of such an agreement to the prospects for broader peace while reiterating Syria’s insistence on reclaiming the occupied Golan Heights.