Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Algeria Cuts Diplomatic Ties With Morocco, Citing ‘Hostile Actions’
News Updates
Algeria
Morocco
diplomatic ties

Algeria Cuts Diplomatic Ties With Morocco, Citing ‘Hostile Actions’

The Media Line Staff
08/25/2021

Algeria’s foreign minister announced Tuesday that the country is cutting diplomatic relations with Morocco, effective immediately, accusing the neighboring country of “hostile actions.” The consulates in each country will remain open, however.

Algeria has accused “terrorist” groups of setting the forest fires that burned thousands of acres, killing at least 90 people, and says that at least one of those groups was backed by Morocco. Algeria also has accused Morocco of spying on its officials and citizens using the Pegasus spyware created by the Israeli NSO Group. The normalization of relations between Morocco and Israel also has generated tension.

The two countries have had a difficult relationship over decades, most of it centering around the Western Sahara. Algeria backs the Polisario movement that is trying to gain independence for Western Sahara; Morocco claims the Western Sahara as part of its kingdom. The border between Algeria and Morocco has been closed for nearly 30 years.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.