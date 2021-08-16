Algeria Detains 36 in Lynch, Murder of Man Falsely Accused of Starting Fires

Algeria has detained 36 people for the lynching and murder of a man accused of starting the forest fires that have swept the the country, in particular the northeastern Kabylie region of the country. Jamal Bin Ismail, who was falsely accused and wrongly detained in connection with the fires, was beaten to death and his body set on fire by a mob of angry Algerians.

A video of the lynching and killing spread on social media, which helped authorities arrest all those involved, The New Arab reported.

Arson has been suspected in the fires that have destroyed wide swathes of Tizi Ouzou province. At least 69 people have been killed due to the fires.