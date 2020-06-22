Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Amira Bouraoui (Twitter)
News Updates
Algeria
Amira Bouraoui
prison term
Hirak
Appeal
Algiers

Algerian Court Sentences Protest Leader to Prison Term

The Media Line Staff
06/22/2020

A court in Algiers has sentenced anti-government activist Amira Bouraoui to a year in prison on several charges, including “insulting” President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Islam. According to press reports, Bouraoui, a 44-year-old gynecologist, was arrested on June 17 following several posts on social media. A longtime anti-government activist, she has emerged as one of the high-profile figures in Algeria’s “Hirak” movement, which successfully brought an end to the political career of long-ailing president Abdelaziz Bouteflika in April 2019. The movement continued its weekly street protests in an effort to affect wider change in the country’s system of governance, although the rallies petered out with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. “This conviction is unjust; there is no evidence. We are going to appeal,” Bouraoui’s lawyer, Mustapha Bouchachi, told the AFP news agency. “These kinds of lawsuits, which have been going on for months, won’t calm the political situation.”

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.