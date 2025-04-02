Algerian Military Shoots Down Armed Drone Near Mali Border

Algeria’s military reported Tuesday that it intercepted and destroyed an armed reconnaissance drone that had entered its airspace from the south, near the border with Mali. The drone was shot down just after midnight Monday near the town of Tinzaouatine in Tamanrasset Province, about 2 kilometers inside Algerian territory, according to a statement released by the Defense Ministry.

The origin of the drone and the type of weaponry it carried were not disclosed. The ministry did not report any casualties or damage on the ground.

The incident occurred against the backdrop of Algeria’s heightened military posture along its southern and eastern borders, where instability in neighboring countries has raised concerns about cross-border threats. Algeria has deployed tens of thousands of troops to these areas in recent years, aiming to curb the movement of armed groups, weapons, and contraband from conflict zones in Mali, Niger, and Libya.

The border region near Mali has long been a focal point for regional security efforts. Armed groups affiliated with al-Qaida and the Islamic State continue to operate in northern Mali despite French-led and UN-backed counterterrorism campaigns. Algeria, which fought a brutal insurgency in the 1990s, has maintained a zero-tolerance policy toward incursions and has strengthened surveillance and air defense capabilities in remote desert areas.

While incidents involving drones in Algerian airspace are rare, the military has previously warned that any unauthorized aircraft crossing into the country would be treated as a threat.