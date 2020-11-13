Algerian Referendum Finalized Despite Protests

Algeria’s Constitutional Council on Friday announced that the nation had approved sweeping reforms to its constitution, as results of the referendum held two weeks ago were finally certified and published. The council reported the proposed amendments were passed with nearly 67% of the vote and insisted the process was transparent and “held under good conditions.” Yet the official results hardly managed to assuage the objections of opposition parties, which pointed to the less than 24% turnout as proof of the amendments’ illegitimacy. For weeks, the Hirak movement, which led the 2019 demonstrations that brought about the ouster of former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, called to boycott the referendum, dismissing it as mere token change. Current Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, elected last December also on a record low turnout, insisted the text met the movement’s demands and that Algeria would enter a “new era capable of fulfilling the hopes of the nation and the aspirations of our people for a strong, modern and democratic state.” Prior to voting day, Hirak members were banned from holding rallies or publicly debating the referendum.