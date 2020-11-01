Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Algerians Cast Votes in Constitutional Referendum
A man in Algiers presents his identity card on Sunday, enabling him to vote in a referendum to revise Algeria’s constitution. (Billal Bensalem/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
News Updates
Algeria
constitution
Referendum
Democracy
Islam
Arabi language
younger leaders
Middle East

Algerians Cast Votes in Constitutional Referendum

The Media Line Staff
11/01/2020

Algerians went to the polls on Sunday to vote on a revised constitution. The revisions include changes aimed at strengthening democracy, such as presidential and parliamentary term-limits. There is also a provision enabling Algerian military forces to deploy abroad in peacekeeping roles with the United Nations or the African Union. Opponents of the revisions, who have not been allowed to campaign in public, called for a boycott of the referendum because, in their eyes, the new elements are not democratic enough in that they do not open ample opportunities for younger leaders. Similarly, Islamist parties boycotted the vote because the new provisions do not provide enough support for Islam or the Arab language. They also oppose a section on religious freedom. Algeria’s president, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, 74, who pushed for the new constitution, is currently hospitalized in Germany. Officials in his administration are thought to have coronavirus symptoms.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.