All-Female Lebanese Dance Troupe Wins America’s Got Talent
Nadim Cherfan with the Lebanese dance group Mayyas and Judge Simon Cowell on the Red Carpet For "America's Got Talent" Season 17 Finale at Sheraton Pasadena Hotel on September 14, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty)
News Updates
Lebanon
dance

All-Female Lebanese Dance Troupe Wins America's Got Talent

The Media Line Staff
09/16/2022

An all-female dance act from Lebanon won the top prize at America’s Got Talent. The Mayyas won the $1 million grand prize and a show at the Luxor Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas on Wednesday in the finale of the 17th season of the popular show.

During their audition, judge Sofia Vergara was so impressed with Mayyas, made up of 36 female dancers, that she gave them the golden buzzer, which put them directly into the competition.

Mayyas founder and choreographer Nadim Cherfan, told the judges during the audition: “Lebanon is not considered a place where you can build a career out of dancing. It’s hard, really hard — and harder for women.”

“Unfortunately, being a dancer as a female Arab is not fully supported… yet,” another member of the dance troupe said. “Us being here on the biggest stage in the world is our only chance to prove to the world what Arab women can do — the art we create, the fights we fight. … We want to show the world that we are able to stand on our feet as really strong and powerful women.”

The group previously won Arabs Got Talent in 2019.

