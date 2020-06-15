Donate
Darfurians who claim their property was looted by Ali Mohammed Ali Abdul Rahman speak to a reporter from the French news agency AFP on June 10 at a refugee camp near Nyala, the capital of Sudan's South Darfur province. (AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Sudan
International Criminal Court
Darfur
Ali Mohammed Ali Abdul Rahman
War Crimes
crimes against humanity

Alleged Darfur Warlord Makes First Appearance before ICC

The Media Line Staff
06/15/2020

Ali Mohammed Ali Abdul Rahman appeared before judges from the International Criminal Court on Monday, denying responsibility for war crimes and crimes against humanity during unrest in Sudan’s Darfur region over a decade ago. The 52 charges cover alleged murder, rape, persecution and plunder. He faces life in prison. The videoconference session was Rahman’s first appearance since being turned over to the court last week, having surrendered to authorities in the Central African Republic 13 years after the court issued a warrant for his arrest. Darfur was the scene of a multi-tribal uprising against the iron-fisted rule of the Islamist regime of Omar al-Bashir, who was ousted last year by senior army officers. The officers – one of whom was a superior of Rahman’s, heading the dreaded Janjaweed militia that terrorized Darfur – are now presiding over the country together with civilians until elections can be held. Bashir himself is wanted by the ICC in connection with Darfur atrocities.

