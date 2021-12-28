Alleged Israeli Airstrike Hits Latakia Port for 2nd Time in Month, Syria Says

Warplanes shot air-to-ground missiles at containers and storage facilities in Syria’s Latakia Port early Tuesday morning, causing massive explosions that lit up the sky for miles, according to the Syrian state news agency SANA. Syria attributed the airstrike, the second on Latakia Port this month, to the Israeli Air Force. Latakia has a large Russian military presence and Israel has generally avoided hitting it in the past, despite allegations that Iran uses the large commercial port there to transport arms to its proxy forces, such as Hizbullah, in Syria and Lebanon. The major damage in this morning’s strike, said to be much larger than the airstrike earlier this month, was thought to be caused by the secondary explosions of Iranian weapons stored at the port. Firefighters on the scene worked for seven hours to bring the fire under control. There were no reports of casualties. In 2018, an alleged Israeli attack on a target in the city of Latakia triggered Syria’s air defense forces to accidentally shoot down a Russian spy plane, killing 14 Russian soldiers and causing a crisis in Russian-Israeli relations.