Alleged Israeli Attack Shuts Aleppo Airport

Israeli Air Force jets allegedly struck the airport in Aleppo in northern Syria very early on Tuesday morning, Syrian state media reported. The SANA state news agency reported that the airport sustained damage and is out of service. No casualties have been reported.

The Israel Defense Forces, as it commonly does, has neither confirmed nor denied the attack. It is the fourth airstrike attributed to Israel since the start of the year, and the second attack on the Aleppo airport in the last six months, according to the watchdog group The Syrian Observatory For Human Rights.

Following the attack, Syria’s transportation ministry said it would have to redirect flights bringing earthquake aid to northwestern Syria due to the airport’s closure.