This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Alleged Killer of Daniel Pearl Ordered to Safe House
Ahmed Omar Sheikh, the prime suspect in the murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl, arrives March 29, 2002 at the provincial high court in Karachi, Pakistan. (Getty Images)
News Updates
Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh
Pakistan
Supreme Court
Daniel Pearl

Alleged Killer of Daniel Pearl Ordered to Safe House

The Media Line Staff
02/02/2021

Pakistan’s Supreme Court has ordered the transfer of the prime suspect in the brutal murder of Wall Street Journal South Asia Bureau Chief Daniel Pearl to a government safe house. The order was issued on Tuesday.

Ahmed Omar Sheikh, who was convicted of the kidnapping and murder in 2002, was acquitted in April 2020 of the murder. He has served more time than his conviction for the kidnapping charge.

Sheikh will not be allowed to leave the safe house, but his wife and children will be able to visit him there, The Associated Press reported.

The Pearl family has filed a final appeal asking  the Supreme Court to overturn the acquittal. Sheikh admitted in a hand-written letter in 2019, turned over to the court last month, that “my role in this matter was a relatively minor one, which does not warrant the death sentence.”  He had previously denied ever meeting Pearl.

The United States has said in the past that it would request Sheikh’s extradition and try him in the US.

Pearl had been investigating a story about the alleged financing of al-Qaida via Pakistan-based militants. Pearl disappeared in Karachi on Jan. 23, 2002, on the way to what he believed would be an interview, and was decapitated by his captors nine days later. Video of Pearl’s murder by beheading was sent to the U.S. consulate.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.