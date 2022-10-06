Alleged Palestinian Attacker Arrested in IDF West Bank Raid, 1 Killed

Israeli security services on Wednesday, during the Jewish and national observance of Yom Kippur, arrested a Palestinian man in a village near the city of Nablus who is suspected of a shooting attack on a taxi and a bus in the West Bank earlier in the week. Salman Imran, 35, from the village of Deir al-Hatab near Nablus was arrested following a shootout in which Imran’s brother was injured, according to the Israel Defense Forces. A Palestinian gunman was killed by Israeli forces during riots in the village at the time of the arrest, according to the IDF.

Imran was taken for questioning, and the gun he allegedly used in the attacks near the Israeli settlement of Itamar was confiscated and taken for testing.

Two Palestinian journalists reportedly also were injured during the raid. The official Palesitnian WAFA news agency reported that they were employees of state television network Palestine TV. “A claim is being made about two members of the media who were present in the fighting area and were injured, it is not known as a result of what,” the IDF said in a statement. “It must be emphasized that the presence of non-involved civilians in combat zones constitutes a real danger to life,” the statement continued.