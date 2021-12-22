Alleged Palestinian Attacker Killed in Alleged West Bank Car Ramming

A Palestinian driver was killed and his body burned when his car went up into flames after he allegedly attempted a car-ramming attack in the northern West Bank, The car sped toward soldiers at a military guard post near the settlement of Mevo Dotan on Tuesday night. The soldiers fired on the vehicle and “neutralized” the driver, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement.

The fire reportedly started when a military vehicle caught on fire from the bullets shot by the soldiers at the alleged attacker.

It is a latest in a series of attacks in the West Bank and Jerusalem. On Thursday night, Palestinian gunmen killed Yehuda Dimentman, a 25-year-old father of a toddler, near the West Bank outpost of Homesh.