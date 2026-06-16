White House UFC Plot Allegedly Included Plans To Target Pro-Israel Lawmakers 

A planned attack targeting a UFC event at the White House was thwarted by federal authorities after investigators uncovered an alleged scheme involving drones, gunfire and attacks directed at public officials viewed as supporters of Israel.

FBI Director Kash Patel said five suspects were involved in the plot. Federal court records allege the group intended to carry out the attack during a UFC Fight Night event held on the White House grounds on June 14.

Investigators allege that 19-year-old Tycen Proper played a role in identifying potential targets. An FBI criminal complaint states that Proper circulated material from TrackAIPAC.com that highlighted lawmakers based on their support for Israel and relationships with pro-Israel political action committees.

According to the complaint, Proper proposed targeting US Sen. Marsha Blackburn in a May 13 exchange with other suspects. When asked to explain the selection, he allegedly responded, “She’s taken money from the Israel pro-Israel [sic] lobby and supports them.”

The complaint also references a subsequent text message in which Proper allegedly wrote, “These are people we’re going to focus on,” while sharing photographs of two US senators and two House members.

Authorities allege the attack plan involved using drones to trigger chaos among spectators. Court filings state that organizers of the plot expected fleeing attendees to move toward a sniper position. The documents further allege that a “second wave” of attackers was assigned to advance on the White House gate.

The event attracted about 4,300 invited guests to the South Lawn, while roughly 85,000 additional spectators gathered at a nearby fan zone. Fourteen mixed martial arts fighters competed during the Sunday program.

Investigators began focusing on Proper after his mother contacted local law enforcement late on June 10. The criminal complaint states that she raised concerns about substantial firearms purchases and communications she had observed online.

During the investigation, Proper’s father and grandmother told authorities that he had recently expressed admiration for Adolf Hitler and posted antisemitic messages on social media, according to the complaint.

Law enforcement agencies ultimately intervened before the attack could be carried out.