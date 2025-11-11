Almost Half of Israelis Think the US Is Playing a Larger Role Than Government in Israel’s Security Decisions

Israelis are increasingly convinced that Washington carries more weight than Jerusalem in shaping the country’s security policy, according to new findings from the Israel Democracy Institute’s October 2025 Israeli Voice Index. The survey shows that 44% of respondents believe the United States has greater influence over Israel’s security decisions, nearly twice the share who say the Israeli government holds the primary authority. Another 28% say both governments exert equal sway.

The polling, conducted days after the ceasefire agreement and the release of hostages, also measured public attitudes toward Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s five stated principles for ending the war. Only one of the goals—the return of the hostages—was viewed as largely achieved, with 72% saying it had been realized to a great or very great extent. Majorities said the other principles, including Israeli security control in Gaza, demilitarization of the Strip, disarming Hamas, and establishing a non-Hamas, non-PA civilian administration, had been fulfilled only minimally or not at all.

A majority across all demographic groups believes Israel’s security is a central consideration for President Donald Trump, a view that has strengthened among Jewish Israelis since the summer.

The poll also points to a modest rise in optimism regarding national security and the economy, with respondents citing the hostage releases and ceasefire as contributing factors. Still, optimism about the future of Israeli democracy dipped slightly.

The survey found Israelis divided over the future of the West Bank. Thirty-five percent favor annexation, 33% support a diplomatic settlement with the Palestinians, and 18% prefer to maintain the status quo. Arab respondents overwhelmingly preferred diplomatic negotiations, while Jewish respondents were split, with support for annexation highest on the political Right.

Public opinion on Haredi conscription remained largely unchanged despite the ceasefire. Nearly half of Jewish respondents back drafting all Haredi men except for exceptional yeshiva students, and another 31% support drafting those not engaged in full-time Torah study. Only 15% support maintaining the current exemption system.

On the question of judicial reform, 51% of the total sample said it is the wrong time to advance Justice Minister Yariv Levin’s overhaul legislation. Opposition remains strongest among the Center and Left, while nearly half of Right-leaning respondents support moving the reforms forward.