Ambassador Huckabee Marks Jerusalem Day Alongside Israel Independence and Embassy Anniversaries 

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee marked Israel’s Independence Day, Jerusalem Day and the eighth anniversary of the opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem with a speech praising the US-Israel alliance and reaffirming American recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Speaking Thursday from a promenade overlooking Jerusalem’s Old City, Huckabee said the date marked “three historic milestones” tied to the relationship between the United States and Israel.

Huckabee noted that on May 14, 1948, David Ben-Gurion declared Israel’s independence, restoring “Jewish sovereignty in their ancient homeland.” He said US President Harry Truman recognized the new state 11 minutes later, making the United States the first country to formally recognize Israel.

“It was a wonderful moment in our shared history that began the US-Israel relationship, which is stronger than ever under the leadership of President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu,” Huckabee said.

The ambassador also highlighted the May 14, 2018, opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem under President Donald Trump, describing the move as the fulfillment of a campaign promise that previous presidents had not carried out.

“It was also on this day when President Trump had the courage and the moral clarity to fulfill his promise, unlike other presidents,” Huckabee said.

Today we celebrate three historic milestones: the day on the English calendar when David Ben Gurion declared Israel’s independence, the 8th anniversary of @POTUS Trump’s courageous establishment of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, and Yom Yerushalayim — the liberation and… pic.twitter.com/xI9pKLBcJs — Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@USAmbIsrael) May 14, 2026

Huckabee said the embassy’s anniversary coincided with Yom Yerushalayim, or Jerusalem Day, which commemorates Israel’s capture of eastern Jerusalem during the 1967 Six-Day War.

Describing the period between 1948 and 1967, Huckabee said Jerusalem remained divided after neighboring countries attempted to destroy the newly established Jewish state.

He added that at that time, Jews were denied access to holy sites in eastern Jerusalem under Jordanian control, while synagogues and burial grounds, such as the Mount of Olives, were damaged or desecrated. He also said Christians faced severe restrictions in accessing holy places in the Old City.

Huckabee said Israeli soldiers “fulfilled this prayer, the promise, and the dreams of generations” by reuniting Jerusalem under Israeli sovereignty during the Six-Day War.

“It is under Israel’s sovereignty that people of all faiths have access to their holy sites,” he said.

Quoting Psalm 137, Huckabee added: “If I forget you, O Yerushalayim [Jerusalem], may my right hand forget its skill.”

“The United States proudly joins Israel in celebrating Yom Yerushalayim,” Huckabee said. “Happy Jerusalem Day.”