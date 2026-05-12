Ambassador Huckabee Says President Trump’s Position on Iran’s Nuclear Program Unchanged, Predicts Expansion of Abraham Accords

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said the Trump administration remains committed to preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons and insisted Hamas would have no future governing Gaza.

In a wide-ranging interview with Dr. Hila Korach on Tuesday at the Tel Aviv Conference at Tel Aviv University in collaboration with the Kadar Foundation, Huckabee also addressed antisemitism, Iran’s support for Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis, and the future expansion of the Abraham Accords.

“The president was very explicitly clear from the beginning and throughout, and he hasn’t changed even to this moment,” Huckabee said. “Iran will never have a nuclear weapon, and they’re not gonna be able to have enriched uranium, because that’s what leads to a nuclear device.”

He said Iran’s hostility toward both Israel and the United States had remained consistent since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. “Death to Israel, death to America,” Huckabee said. “Israel is the appetizer, but America has always been the entree.”

Asked whether the current ceasefire would hold, Huckabee said, “I think it’s safe to say we’re in a ceasefire, but it’s hard to declare that it’s all over,” while declining to speculate on possible future military action.

Discussing Iran after the war, Huckabee said he hoped the Iranian people would eventually regain what he described as the country’s former greatness before the Ayatollahs came to power.

“That it was a world leader, not just a regional leader, but a world leader in medicine, education, fashion, music, art, architecture, an amazing culture, and an amazing people,” Huckabee said of pre-1979 Iran.

However, more recently, Huckabee noted every major armed front confronting Israel—Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis—ultimately originated from Tehran.

“All of those dishes of hatred and terrorism, all of those dishes came out of the same kitchen from Tehran,” he said.

He reiterated the administration’s position that Hamas would have no political power in Gaza: “Hamas has no future in Gaza. They have to disarm. There’s not going to be a role for them in the governance of Gaza.”

He said discussions had taken place regarding a possible international stabilization force, though he acknowledged uncertainty over who would physically disarm Hamas. However, he added, “It may end up that the only entity willing to do it will be the IDF [Israel Defense Forces],” Huckabee said.

If that occurred, he argued, the international community should support Israel rather than condemn it. “You don’t send someone into the fire to put out the fire and then complain because they come out smelling like smoke,” he said.

Huckabee also pushed back against what he described as a lack of understanding in the United States regarding the challenges Israel faces. “Every threat to Israel is a threat to the United States,” he said, arguing that radical groups threatened “free speech, freedom of expression,” and broader Western cultural values.

Addressing antisemitism, Huckabee called it “an evil, and it’s irrational,” and suggested that resentment toward Jewish and Israeli achievement contributed to hostility against Israel. “Jewish people in general, and Israel in particular, punches above its weight,” Huckabee said, citing Israeli achievements in science, medicine, technology, and agriculture.

“Why aren’t we thanking the people who gave us some of these innovations that have made all of our lives better, rather than somehow resent the fact that they’ve done it?” he added.

On violence committed by extremist Israelis in Judea and Samaria, Huckabee said such acts should be condemned and punished equally under the law: “The consequence for an Israeli attacking a Palestinian should be the same as it is for a Palestinian attacking an Israeli.”

He also rejected describing violent offenders as representative of settlers broadly: “Those are not settlers,” Huckabee said. “Those are unsettlers.”

Discussing regional diplomacy, Huckabee predicted more countries would eventually join the Abraham Accords despite current tensions: “I’m very optimistic that we’re going to see other nations join the Abraham Accords.”

Huckabee argued that Gulf states increasingly recognized that Iran, rather than Israel, posed the greater threat: “Israel helped us. Iran attacked us,” he said.

He singled out the United Arab Emirates for praise, calling it “an example” of the benefits of normalization with Israel. Huckabee noted that Israel had sent Iron Dome batteries and personnel to assist the UAE, and said Emirati airlines continued operating flights to Israel after October 7, even after American and European carriers halted service.

“On October the 7th, they were flying 17 flights a day between the Emirates and Israel,” Huckabee said. “And the next day, on the 8th, they were flying 17 flights.”

Asked about a possible visit by President Trump to Israel, Huckabee said he expected one to take place soon: “I really do believe that there is an extraordinary reason that the President would and should come,” Huckabee said. “I hope it’s very soon, this summer.”