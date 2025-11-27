US Ambassador to Israel Huckabee Shares Thanksgiving Greetings With The Media Line

As Americans gather with family and friends this Thanksgiving, we are reminded of a tradition that has shaped the national story for nearly four centuries. What began as a moment of gratitude shared by early settlers seeking refuge and the Indigenous communities who helped them survive became a defining American holiday—one rooted in reflection, humility, and the search for freedom.

This year, that meaning carries special weight. The Media Line spoke to US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee during the Day of Prayer at Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, in Jerusalem, where he reflected on the deeper purpose of the holiday.

“Thanksgiving, what a great American holiday. Even though it’s truly American, I think it’s something that people around the globe can at least participate in from a distance,” the ambassador said. “For me, as an American, it’s a reminder that our country was founded by people who came to the shores of the US to find spiritual refuge, to find a place where they could worship freely. And their Thanksgiving was not just Thanksgiving for food; it was Thanksgiving to God. If we ever forget that Thanksgiving is a spiritual holiday, we’re going to miss the holiday altogether.”

Expressions of gratitude also run deep across the Middle East, the region at the heart of The Media Line’s reporting. Ancient harvest rituals, prayers of thanks, and enduring traditions across the Abrahamic faiths all echo the themes that shape the American holiday. In this way, Thanksgiving’s spirit resonates far beyond the United States.

For The Media Line, the holiday offers a moment to reflect on our mission: to deliver clear, fact-driven reporting that helps readers understand a region where history, faith, and politics intertwine. Your trust in our journalism, especially in challenging times, remains our greatest responsibility.

From all of us at The Media Line, we wish you and your families a meaningful and peaceful Thanksgiving.