Ambassador Huckabee: ‘Without Israel, There Would Be No America’

UN Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, declared on Tuesday that the US owes its existence to the Jewish heritage rooted in the land of Israel.

His remark follows President Donald Trump’s comment at the G7 that “without the US, there would be no Israel.”

Speaking at the International Conference on Israeli Heritage in Judea and Samaria, Huckabee said part of his mission as ambassador is to convey Israel’s importance to the United States.

“It is your heritage, without a doubt, but it is also the heritage of the United States. Without Israel, without the Jewish foundation, there would not be America. We owe our very existence to what happened in this land,” Huckabee said.

His remarks came as President Donald Trump commented on US-Israel relations and Israel’s military actions against Hezbollah in Lebanon during the G7 conference on Tuesday.

“Without the US, there would be no Israel. Without me, there would be no Israel because no other president was willing to do what I did. I have had a great relationship with Bibi. Now Bibi has to be more responsible with respect to Lebanon,” Trump said.

“Without me, there would be no Israel – because no other president was willing to do what I did,” Trump said.

The president further stated that Israel had been fighting Lebanon for too long and said he had suggested that Syria address the Hezbollah threat instead.

Strikes on Hezbollah became a cause for reportedly heated exchanges in private conversations between the two leaders in the past two weeks.

Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz have continued to state that Israel retains the right to maintain positions in Lebanon and conduct operations against Hezbollah when necessary to protect communities in northern Israel.