American and Iranian Warships Have Near-Collisions in Gulf
U.S. Coast Guard Island-class patrol cutter USCGC Monomoy during a trilateral exercise with Iraq and Kuwait in August 2018. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha P. Montenegro)
News Updates
warships
Persian Gulf
Iran Revolutionary Guard
US Navy

American and Iranian Warships Have Near-Collisions in Gulf

The Media Line Staff
04/27/2021

American and Iranian warships had close encounters earlier this month in the Persian Gulf, according to the US Navy. The Navy on Tuesday released footage of one of the encounters.

On April 2, a ship sailed by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard cut in front of the USCGC Monomoy causing it to pull up short. In a second incident, a Guarf vessel passed close to the USCGC Wrangell. Both incidents, during which the US crews issued warnings and conducted defensive maneuvers,  could have led to collisions. There was no injuries or damage.

They are the first such incidents in more than a year. They came as Iran and the US entered into indirect negotiations in Vienna over the revival of the nuclear deal that Iran signed with the world powers in 2015 and that the US under President Donald Trump left in 2018.

