Donate
Light Theme
Log In
American-Iranian Jailed in Iran Starts Hunger Strike
A view of the entrance to Iran’s notorious Evin Prison, located in the capital Tehran. (Ehsan Iran/ Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
Iran
Baquer Namazi
Joe Biden

American-Iranian Jailed in Iran Starts Hunger Strike

The Media Line Staff
01/16/2023

An Iranian-American citizen held in jail in Iran has started a week-long hunger strike to draw attention to US hostages being held in Iran. Siamak Namazi in an open letter to US President Joe Biden called on the American leader to help him.

“All I want, sir, is one minute of your days’ time for the next seven days devoted to thinking about the tribulations of the US hostages in Iran,” Namazi wrote. “Only the president of the United States has the power to bring us home, should he set his mind to do so.”

Namazi and his father Baquer, a former UNICEF official, were convicted in Iran of “collaboration with a hostile government” in 2016 and sentenced to 10 years in prison, with the United States and the United Nations calling them trumped-up charges. Baquer Namazi’s sentence was commuted to time served after he received a medical furlough in 2018.

“My captors enjoy taunting me about that fact by saying things like, ‘How can your beloved America be so heartless? Not one but two US presidents freed others but left you behind!’” Namazi wrote in his letter.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.