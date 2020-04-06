Amid Coalition Talks, Netanyahu Said to Get His Way on Annexation

As Israeli coalition negotiations between Likud Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz continued into Monday evening, reports emerged that one major sticking point had been resolved: Any decision on whether to proceed with annexing parts of the West Bank in accordance with US President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan will remain in Netanyahu’s hands. Despite opposition from Gantz, Netanyahu has repeatedly vowed to push forward with applying Israeli sovereignty over about 30% of the territory “within months.” Nevertheless, some analysts believe that Gantz’s concession was a political ploy to isolate himself from the anticipated global fallout if Jerusalem proceeds with such a controversial move. The Palestinian Authority rejected the US proposal even before its release in late January, and has been boycotting the US administration since President Trump, in December 2017, recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, and subsequently relocated the US Embassy there from Tel Aviv.