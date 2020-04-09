Donate
Light Theme
Log In
A Yemeni health volunteer is shown spraying disinfectant on the hands of a boy in one of the impoverished neighborhoods of Sanaa, the capital. (Mohammed Huwais/AFP via Getty Images)
Headlines
YEMEN
Saudi Arabia
coalition
Houthis
Iran
Sunni
Shiite
coronavirus
Cease-fire

Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Saudi-led Coalition Announces Yemen Ceasefire

The Media Line Staff
04/09/2020

The Saudi-led coalition battling Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen on Thursday began observing a cease-fire, although it was not immediately clear if the rebels would abide by the truce. Nevertheless, a Saudi military official said that the coalition would stop operations for two weeks in response to international calls to halt all conflicts amid the coronavirus pandemic. The official stressed that the cease-fire could be extended in order to pave the way for negotiations on “proposals, steps and mechanisms… [to achieve] a comprehensive political solution in Yemen.” The coalition of Sunni Muslim countries intervened militarily in the conflict in March 2015 after the Shi’ite Houthis, months earlier, had seized the capital Sanaa and forced into exile the internationally recognized government. The fighting has since killed tens of thousands of people and pushed millions to the brink of starvation. The violence has also decimated Yemen’s health system, raising fears that a coronavirus outbreak in the impoverished nation could have catastrophic consequences.

NEXT FROM
Headlines
MORE FROM Headlines

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click video to see
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.