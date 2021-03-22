Women Empowerment Program

Amnesty Asks FIFA to Press Qatar on Migrant Workers
Foreign workers are shown in May 2015 walking to their living quarters from the construction site of Doha’s al-Wakrah Stadium, being built for the 2022 World Cup, to be hosted by Qatar. (Marwan Naamani/AFP via Getty Images)
Amnesty Asks FIFA to Press Qatar on Migrant Workers

The Media Line Staff
03/22/2021

Amnesty International on Monday warned that the latest bill proposals being considered by the legislature in Qatar could threaten the recent progress made by the Gulf country on the issue of workers’ rights, and urged FIFA to press the 2022 World Cup host so that “migrant workers” will not “continue to be exploited and abused.”

The human rights watchdog called on FIFA president Gianni Infantino to implement “independent and regular” monitoring of all World Cup sites in Qatar “to detect and prevent” any foul play. “FIFA has an opportunity to help leave Qatar a better place for migrant workers,” the group said in a statement.

Included in the draft are restrictions on workers leaving the country or changing jobs, but Doha’s government has promised not to approve the bill, saying that it is “committed to working closely with its international partners,” and that “progress is being made as quickly as possible, while ensuring it is appropriate for our labor market.”

