Ancient Clay Tablet Looted During Gulf War Returned to Iraq
The Gilgamesh Tablet of the Sulaymaniyah Museum in Iraq. (Osama Shukir Muhammed Amin FRCP via Wikimedia Commons)
Ancient Clay Tablet Looted During Gulf War Returned to Iraq

The Media Line Staff
12/08/2021

A 3,500-year old clay tablet looted from an Iraqi museum during the Gulf War in 1991 was returned to Iraq. The Gilgamesh Tablet was illegally imported to the United States in 2003, was sold to the owners of the Hobby Lobby store chain for nearly $1.7 million and went on display in the Museum of the Bible in Washington. The cuneiform tablet is one of the world’s oldest surviving works of literature

Iraq’s Foreign Minister on Tuesday presented the country’s culture minister with the tablet, as well as two other artefacts that were discovered and recovered from the United Kingdom. Iraq has recovered nearly 18,000 artefacts, including 17,899 pieces returned from the US earlier this year, Al Jazeera reported.

