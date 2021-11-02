Ancient Egyptian Tomb of Treasurer of Ramesses II Uncovered

The tomb of Ptah-M-Wia, the treasurer of Pharaoh Ramesses II, was discovered by an archaeological mission from Cairo University. It was uncovered during excavation work at the Saqqara Necropolis, the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced Saturday.

Ptah-M-Wia was also the royal scribe, supervisor of cattle and was in charge of the sacrifices to the deities at Ramses II temple in Thebes.

The discovery included the tombs of senior officials of the 19th Dynasty, according to Mostafa Waziri, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities. Several engraved stone blocks were also found, as well as many Osirian columns.