Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Ancient Egyptian Tomb of Treasurer of Ramesses II Uncovered
Step pyramid of Djoser, at the Saqqara Necropolis in Egypt in a photo from 2002.(Hajor/Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
Tomb
Egypt

Ancient Egyptian Tomb of Treasurer of Ramesses II Uncovered

The Media Line Staff
11/02/2021

The tomb of Ptah-M-Wia, the treasurer of Pharaoh Ramesses II, was discovered by an archaeological mission from Cairo University. It was uncovered during excavation work at the Saqqara Necropolis, the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced Saturday.

Ptah-M-Wia was also the royal scribe, supervisor of cattle and was in charge of the sacrifices to the deities at Ramses II temple in Thebes.

The discovery included the tombs of senior officials of the 19th Dynasty, according to Mostafa Waziri, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities. Several engraved stone blocks were also found, as well as many Osirian columns.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.