Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Another Son-in-law in the News: Turkey’s Albayrak
Then-energy minister Berat Albayrak (left) is shown with his father-in-law, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in December 2016. (Salih Zeki Fazlioglu/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
News Updates
Turkey
Berat Albayrak
finance minister
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Central Bank
Lira
Middle East

Another Son-in-law in the News: Turkey’s Albayrak

The Media Line Staff
11/09/2020

Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak resigned on Sunday, citing health and other personal reasons. His resignation comes during a trying time for Turkey’s economy – the lira has fallen by 30% against the US dollar since the beginning of 2020 – and just a day after the sacking of Murat Uysal, governor of Turkey’s Central Bank. Albayrak, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s son-in-law, served for two years as finance minister, during which time the country suffered a 2018 currency crisis and a severe recession. For three years prior, he was energy minister. It is not yet known if Erdogan has accepted the resignation. On Friday, another Middle Eastern son-in-law made headlines when the US blacklisted Gebran Bassil, who heads Lebanon’s Free Patriotic Movement, a mostly Christian party, for alleged corruption. Married to the daughter of President Michel Aoun, Bassil denies the claims and says the sanctions are due to his close ties to Hizbullah. An agreement between the Free Patriotic Movement and Hizbullah – the only party in Lebanon outside the army and police that is allowed to arm itself – has given the latter, considered a close proxy of Iran and a virulent enemy of Israel, immense political and military sway.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.