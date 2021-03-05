Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Anti-Government Protests Rock Lebanon
Protestors block roads with garbage containers and burning tires during a demonstration at Martyrs' Square in Beirut, Lebanon on March 3, 2021. (Mahmut Geldi/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
News Updates
Lebanon
Lebanese protests
Beirut port explosion

Anti-Government Protests Rock Lebanon

The Media Line Staff
03/05/2021

Anti-government protests in Lebanon continued for a third day, as the Lebanese currency hit new lows and the chances or forming a new government continue to look bleak.

Protesters burned tires and closed roads as they flooded the streets on Thursday for a third day in a row.

“There is no way to get back our dignity other than the street,” a protester in Beirut told a local TV station, The Associated Press reported.

Lebanon’s Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri on Thursday blamed President Michel Aoun and Hizbullah for his failure to form a Cabinet.

The Lebanese government resigned in August after the explosion that decimated the Beirut port, caused damage throughout the city and killed some 200 people. Another 6,000 people were injured.

