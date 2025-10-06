Anti-Israel Demonstrations Set for Sydney and New York on Second Anniversary of October 7 Massacre

Two years after Hamas’ deadly invasion of southern Israel, anti-Israel groups are again organizing mass protests to coincide with the anniversary of the October 7 massacre, with marches planned at the Sydney Opera House and in New York City’s streets.

In Australia, the Palestine Action Group Sydney announced a national day of protest next Sunday, with events scheduled in nearly 20 cities, including Melbourne, Perth, and Canberra. The main rally, originally slated to march on the Sydney Opera House, has drawn criticism from Jewish organizations and government officials who say the site will remain off limits. NSW Police Minister Yasmin Catley confirmed that the decision was made for public safety reasons.

Despite the ban, organizers say they intend to challenge it in court. “NSW Police are seeking to block our march,” group spokesperson Amal Naser said on Instagram. “We see this as an outrageous attempt to criminalize Palestinian voices and to silence those who speak out against genocide.”

The New South Wales Jewish Board of Deputies condemned the planned march, warning that it mirrors the “vile and hateful” demonstrations that erupted at the same site just days after the 2023 massacre.

“This demonstration cannot be allowed to proceed,” the board wrote on Facebook. “These protesters want to return to the Opera House to continue their demonization of Israel and the Jewish community.” The organization said that if activists “truly cared about peace,” they would demand that Hamas accept the current ceasefire proposal instead of “spreading hatred under the guise of solidarity.”

In the United States, several anti-Israel organizations—including Within Our Lifetime, Behind Enemy Lines, and National Students for Justice in Palestine—have announced coordinated protests for the anniversary date. Within Our Lifetime urged supporters to “flood New York City for Gaza,” echoing the term Operation al-Aqsa Flood, used by Hamas for its 2023 assault.