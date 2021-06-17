Anti-Police Protests Spread in Tunis

Protests against police abuse has spread throughout the Tunisian capital of Tunis. The public protests in the poor Sejoumi neighborhood were sparked last week in the wake of the release of a video that showed police stripping and beating a man, Reuters reported. The man arrested on drug charges died hours later and his family alleged that he was beaten to death by police, which the government denies.

On Wednesday, the anti-police protests spread to other poorer neighborhoods in Tunis. The protesters blocked roads and burned tires, according to Reuters. The country has already faced protests against the governments failed economic policies.

Dozens of organizations, including human rights groups and unions, have called for a national protest against police abuse on Friday.