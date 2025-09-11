Antisemitism Watchdog Orders Probe of Spanish PM’s Comment on Nuclear Bomb to Stop Israel

The Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) has urged international authorities to investigate Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez over remarks he made about nuclear weapons in relation to Israel. The comments, delivered earlier this week during a press conference on sanctions against Israel, have sparked outrage from Jewish organizations and renewed debate over Spain’s position in the Middle East conflict.

Sánchez, speaking about the limitations of Spanish power, said: “Spain, as you know, doesn’t have nuclear bombs, aircraft carriers, or large oil reserves. We alone can’t stop the Israeli offensive. But that doesn’t mean we won’t stop trying. Because there are causes worth fighting for, even if winning them isn’t in our sole power.”

While his statement appeared to emphasize Spain’s lack of military capabilities, CAM interpreted it as suggesting regret over not possessing nuclear weapons to use against Israel.

“These disgusting and inflammatory comments have violently ripped off the mask of Prime Minister Sánchez, who claims to be acting on behalf of humanitarian intentions, when his secret desire appears to be militarily attacking Israel, even with the use of weapons of mass destruction,” said CAM CEO Sacha Roytman Dratwa. He called for Sánchez’s words to be investigated as potential incitement to genocide.

International law prohibits incitement to genocide under treaties, including the Genocide Convention, to which Spain is a signatory. Past rhetoric about using nuclear weapons against Israel has drawn condemnation, including comments by Palestinian Authority official Jibril Rajoub and former Iranian leaders.