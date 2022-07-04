The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Aqaba Port Chlorine Leak Was Due to Lack of Safety Precautions, Investigation Shows
At least 12 people are dead and more than 250 people injured after a tank filled with toxic chlorine gas fell while being transported by a crane and exploded at Aqaba Port in Jordan, on June 27, 2022. (Jordan Police Headquarters/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
News Updates
Jordan
Aqaba
Safety
Chlorine Gas

Aqaba Port Chlorine Leak Was Due to Lack of Safety Precautions, Investigation Shows

The Media Line Staff
07/04/2022

An investigation has revealed that the chlorine gas leak and explosion last week at Aqaba Port, which killed 13 people and injured more than 250, was caused by the breaking of a metal cable that wasn’t strong enough to support the weight of a tank filled with the gas, said Jordanian Interior Minister Mazen Farrayeh on Sunday. Eight Jordanians and five Vietnamese were killed in the incident. The case has been referred to the prosecutor general, Farrayeh said at a press conference in Amman. Hazardous materials are handled by untrained personnel, without the necessary public safety precautions, the investigation showed. As a result of the incident, the government fired the directors-general of the Jordan Maritime Commission and the Aqaba Company for Ports Operation and Management.

