Aqaba Port Chlorine Leak Was Due to Lack of Safety Precautions, Investigation Shows

An investigation has revealed that the chlorine gas leak and explosion last week at Aqaba Port, which killed 13 people and injured more than 250, was caused by the breaking of a metal cable that wasn’t strong enough to support the weight of a tank filled with the gas, said Jordanian Interior Minister Mazen Farrayeh on Sunday. Eight Jordanians and five Vietnamese were killed in the incident. The case has been referred to the prosecutor general, Farrayeh said at a press conference in Amman. Hazardous materials are handled by untrained personnel, without the necessary public safety precautions, the investigation showed. As a result of the incident, the government fired the directors-general of the Jordan Maritime Commission and the Aqaba Company for Ports Operation and Management.