Arab, Islamic Ministers To Meet in Riyadh To Address Iran Attacks and Regional Escalation

Saudi Arabia will convene an emergency gathering of Arab and Islamic foreign ministers in Riyadh on Wednesday to coordinate efforts to bolster regional security and prevent further escalation following Iranian attacks across the Middle East, Arab News reported.

The meeting comes after a joint US-Israeli strike on Iran on Feb. 28 triggered successive waves of missile and drone attacks by Tehran targeting Gulf states, Israel and American assets, intensifying what officials describe as the region’s most severe security crisis in years.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held a series of calls Tuesday with counterparts in Syria, Algeria, Iraq, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Egypt and the UAE ahead of the talks, part of a broader diplomatic push to contain the fallout.

The UAE has been among the hardest hit. According to the government, more than 2,000 drones and missiles have been launched at the country since Feb. 28, with over 80% targeting civilian infrastructure, including oil facilities, refineries, airports, ports, hotels and data centers. The attacks have killed six civilians and injured 157 others.

Saudi Arabia has also faced sustained attacks. As of March 17, it has intercepted at least 438 hostile drones and 36 ballistic and cruise missiles, based on Saudi Defense Ministry announcements. Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain have also come under repeated fire.

Oman, which has historically maintained back-channel ties with Tehran, reported Iranian drone strikes on its port of Duqm.

Air travel and trade have been disrupted across the Gulf, with airports in major hubs such as Dubai and Doha experiencing repeated closures, affecting cargo operations and the delivery of critical medical supplies.

Iran has denied deliberately targeting civilian and economic infrastructure, saying its operations are aimed at US military assets and Israeli-linked facilities. Gulf governments have rejected those claims, summoning Iranian ambassadors and filing formal protests.

All six Gulf Cooperation Council states have so far limited their response to defensive measures, refraining from launching direct retaliatory strikes.