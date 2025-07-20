Arab Israeli Lawmaker Ayman Odeh Assaulted by Right-Wing Protesters

Arab Israeli lawmaker Ayman Odeh was assaulted by right-wing protesters in Ness Ziona on July 19 as he traveled to an anti-war rally. Demonstrators surrounded his vehicle, damaged it, and chanted racist slogans, prompting criticism from across Israel’s political spectrum and from foreign diplomats.

Police arrested three local residents for damaging Odeh’s car, including cracking its windshield. Authorities described the violence as “rare and severe” and said further arrests may follow as investigations continue.

Odeh, chair of the Hadash-Ta’al party, had been invited to speak at a weekly protest against the government and the war in Gaza. Despite threats, he insisted on attending. “We decided that no one will silence our voices,” he wrote on X. “I was attacked by dozens of thugs. … All the while, Ben Gvir’s police stood by and did nothing.”

Footage showed Odeh being heckled and physically threatened by protesters even after leaving the vehicle, as police attempted to contain the crowd. Protesters also targeted fellow Hadash-Ta’al Member of Knesset Ofer Cassif, who later accused the government of encouraging political violence.

The attack occurred days after the failure of a motion in the Knesset to expel Odeh over controversial remarks he made about Gaza and the October 7 hostage-prisoner exchange. The measure, which required a supermajority, received only 73 of the 90 votes needed.

Opposition leaders including Yair Lapid, Yair Golan, and Benny Gantz condemned the attack and urged police to take action. Interior Minister Moshe Arbel was the only coalition official to issue a statement, calling for the perpetrators to be held accountable. Diplomats from Germany and the UK also criticized the assault, calling it an unacceptable attack on a democratic representative.