Arab Man Released After 40 Years in Israeli Prison Detained for Inciting Terror
Relatives gather to welcome Arab Israeli Maher Younis, 64, following his release after serving his 40-year prison term in Umm Al-Fahm, Israel on January 19, 2023. Younis was in an Israeli prison for murdered an Israeli soldier, Cpl. Avraham Bromberg, in 1980 after offering him a ride home from his army base in the Golan Heights. (Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
The Media Line Staff
01/22/2023

Maher Younis, who was released from an Israeli prison last week after serving a 40-year sentence for murdering an Israeli man, was detained and questioned by the Israel Police on Saturday night after he wrote about his support for terrorism in posts on social media. His brother, Mudar, also was detained by police, according to reports.

Younis and his cousin, Karim, murdered an Israeli soldier, Cpl. Avraham Bromberg, in 1980 after offering him a ride home from his army base in the Golan Heights. Karim Younis was released from prison two weeks ago; both men were greeted with a hero’s welcome when they returned home to their Arab village of Ara in northern Israel. When Karim Younis returned, the crowds waved Palestinian flags, these flags were prohibited by decree of far-right Israeli National Security  Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

According to a statement from the Israel Police issued on Saturday night: “Tonight, Israel Police detained two suspects who came to the Iron police station on the suspicion that they represented a public nuisance. In addition, the content will be sent to the prosecution for examination and to gather evidence of violating the Terror Law by showing support or encouragement for acts of terror.” The statement also said that the men were later released under non-specified “conditions.”

