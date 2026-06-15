Arab Nations Endorse Iran Ceasefire Framework, Applaud Strait of Hormuz Reopening

Gulf and Arab nations welcomed the agreement between the United States and Iran to end military operations and launch detailed negotiations within 60 days aimed at reaching a permanent settlement, with officials expressing hopes for greater regional stability and security.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry said Monday that the kingdom welcomed the agreement and praised mediation efforts by Pakistan and Qatar, as well as the response of Washington and Tehran that resulted in the deal.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan also held a telephone conversation Monday with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. During the call, Prince Faisal welcomed the agreement and said Saudi Arabia hoped it would strengthen regional and international security while supporting continued efforts to achieve lasting stability.

The United Arab Emirates called for the full implementation of the preliminary agreement, including an immediate cessation of hostilities and guarantees for freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. The UAE Foreign Ministry noted that the country sustained significant damage from strikes during the conflict.

Kuwait welcomed provisions calling for a permanent end to military operations and protection of maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. The government praised mediation efforts by Pakistan, Qatar and other participating states and expressed hope that outstanding disputes could be resolved through principles of “good neighbourliness, mutual respect, non-interference in the internal affairs of states and an end to support for proxies.”

Qatar said the agreement could help bring military operations to a lasting conclusion and reaffirmed its support for diplomacy and dialogue while praising Pakistan’s role in advancing the process.

Egypt described the agreement as an important step for regional and international stability and said it hoped the arrangement would build trust, support diplomatic engagement and contribute to peace efforts in the Middle East. Cairo also expressed hope that international attention would return to Gaza and the West Bank and help advance the next phase of President Donald Trump’s peace initiative.

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, President Joseph Aoun, Iraq, Turkiye, the Gulf Cooperation Council secretary-general and Jordan also welcomed the agreement, describing it as a positive development for regional security, stability and future diplomatic efforts.