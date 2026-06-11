Arab States Condemn Iranian Strikes on Jordan, Bahrain, and Kuwait

Arab governments and regional organizations condemned Iran on Wednesday and Thursday after Tehran launched missile and drone attacks targeting Jordan, Bahrain, and Kuwait in response to renewed US strikes on Iranian military sites, warning that the attacks violated Arab sovereignty and risked widening the regional conflict.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, the Arab League, and the Arab Parliament were among those denouncing the strikes, which came during a new round of US-Iran fighting that has threatened a fragile ceasefire reached in April. The attacks targeted US-linked military facilities in the three Arab countries, according to regional and international reporting.

The Arab League said Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit condemned the attacks “in the strongest terms” and viewed them as a serious escalation against Arab security. The organization said targeting Arab states as part of Iran’s confrontation with non-Arab powers was “wholly unacceptable.”

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said the attacks represented a violation of the sovereignty of Jordan, Bahrain, and Kuwait and expressed full solidarity with the three countries. Cairo said it backed all measures taken to protect their security, stability, citizens, and national resources.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry described the renewed attacks as “a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of these states and a blatant breach of the rules of international law.” Doha also called for efforts to spare the region further escalation and restore regional and international stability.

The Gulf states have faced repeated security shocks during months of fighting involving Iran, the United States, Israel, and Iran-backed armed groups. Bahrain said debris from intercepted Iranian drones injured an 11-year-old girl and damaged homes and vehicles in Hamad City and Manama. Kuwait briefly closed its airspace because of the attack, while Jordan said its air defenses intercepted missiles launched from Iran.

The latest condemnations reflected growing Arab concern that the US-Iran conflict could pull more countries into direct confrontation, threaten energy infrastructure, and further destabilize the Gulf and Levant.