Arab States Condemn Netanyahu’s ‘Greater Israel’ Remarks as Smotrich Advances West Bank Expansion

Several Arab countries issued sharp condemnations on Wednesday after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu voiced support for the concept of a “Greater Israel” during an interview with i24News the previous evening. Asked by anchor Sharon Gal if he felt a connection to the vision, Netanyahu replied, “Very much.”

The term “Greater Israel” refers to various expanded territorial concepts based on biblical or historical interpretations, some encompassing parts of modern-day Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Egypt, Iraq and Saudi Arabia. Since the 1967 Six-Day War, it has also been used to describe Israel along with territories it captured at the time, including East Jerusalem, the West Bank, Gaza, the Sinai Peninsula, and the Golan Heights.

Jordan’s Foreign Ministry called the remarks a “dangerous and provocative escalation,” with spokesman Sufyan Qudah warning they encourage “cycles of violence and conflict.” Egypt requested clarification from Israel, citing concerns over regional instability. Qatar described the comments as “arrogance” that would not undermine Arab rights, while Saudi Arabia rejected “settlement and expansionist projects” and warned of threats to global peace. The Arab League labeled the remarks a “blatant violation” of Arab sovereignty, and the Palestinian Authority called them a “dangerous escalation” tied to “expansionist colonial policies.”

The controversy came as Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced plans to approve more than 3,000 housing units in the contentious E1 area between Jerusalem and the Ma’ale Adumim settlement. The project, long frozen due to international opposition, is viewed by critics as a move that would split the West Bank and hinder the creation of a contiguous Palestinian state.

Smotrich, who also oversees West Bank civilian affairs, said the move “buries the idea of a Palestinian state” and is part of a “de facto sovereignty plan.” The settlement watchdog Peace Now said the tenders represent a 33% increase in Ma’ale Adumim’s housing stock. Supporters, including settler leaders and the city’s mayor, hailed the plan as a strategic and symbolic achievement.

International opponents have warned that construction in E1 could further complicate prospects for peace by physically dividing Palestinian population centers in the West Bank.