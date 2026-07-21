Arab States Support Saudi Arabia as Houthis Threaten Maritime Blockade 

Arab states and Islamic institutions rallied behind Saudi Arabia on Tuesday after Yemen’s Houthi movement accused Riyadh of besieging Yemenis and obstructing maritime navigation and then announced what it described as a naval embargo on the kingdom. The accusations have sharpened concerns over Red Sea security and the safety of commercial shipping.

Qatar issued one of the clearest responses, rejecting the Houthi allegations and declaring full solidarity with Saudi Arabia. Doha backed measures Riyadh may take to protect its security and sovereignty, while emphasizing that Saudi security is inseparable from the security of Qatar and the other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry also shifted the focus from the Houthis’ allegations to the wider legal and strategic stakes of the confrontation. It called on the international community to enforce UN Security Council Resolution 2216 on Yemen and Resolution 2722, which addresses freedom of navigation in the Red Sea. Doha stressed that unhindered passage through international waterways is a basic principle of international law and the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

The GCC, Jordan, Kuwait and Qatar similarly described the Houthi assertions as unfounded and reiterated support for Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty and security. GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi said the allegations were intended to obscure the Houthis’ own role in worsening conditions in Yemen and destabilizing the region. He warned that threats to shipping and international trade violate international law and relevant UN resolutions.

The Muslim World League also condemned the Houthi statement, calling it an attempt to deflect responsibility for Yemen’s humanitarian crisis. Its secretary-general, Mohammed Al-Issa, cited Houthi attacks on civilian infrastructure, oil facilities, state institutions and commercial vessels, contrasting those actions with Saudi humanitarian, development and political support for Yemen.

The regional statements came as the Houthis reportedly warned shipping companies not to load or discharge cargo at Saudi ports, saying vessels that did so could be targeted within the group’s operational reach.