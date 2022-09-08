The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Arab States Threaten Netflix Over ‘Immoral Content’ 
(Pixabay)
News Updates
Netflix
censorship
LGBT
Gulf Cooperation Council
Egypt

Arab States Threaten Netflix Over ‘Immoral Content’ 

The Media Line Staff
09/08/2022

Seven Arab countries have demanded that streaming giant Netflix remove material from its platform that they deem “immoral” – a call generally believed to refer to LGBT content. 

The initial demand came from the Gulf Cooperation Council, whose six members – Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates – said this week that the content in question goes against “Islamic societal values and principles.” The GCC asked Netflix to remove the programming it objected to. 

Egypt then added its own objections to certain Netflix programming, which it also said “conflicts with societal values.” 

While the terms gay, lesbian and transgender were not mentioned in the countries’ protests, various blockbusters – including recent Marvel blockbusters – have been banned by several of the countries for their depiction of gay relationships. 

According to CNN, Saudi Arabia’s state-run Al Ekhbariya news channel this week slammed Netflix for “promoting sexual deviance” to children, in an apparent reference to gay relationships. 

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.