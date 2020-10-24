Arab Trade Groups Boycott French Goods Claiming Disrespect of Prophet Mohammed

Several Arab trade groups have announced their boycott of French products in response to what they describe as incitements against the Islamic religion and insulting statements against Prophet Mohammad.

Activists on social media launched several campaigns (Except God’s messenger) aiming at boycotting French products, using several hashtags as (#boycottfrance #boycott_French_products #ProphetMuhammad).

In Kuwait, several supermarket chains started removing all French products from the shelves in protest.

In Qatar, Alwajba Dairy Company and Almeera Consumer Goods Company said they will boycott the French products and will provide other alternatives.

Other campaigns were also reported in Jordan, the Palestinian Territories and Israel.

Qatar University also joined the boycott campaign, announcing that it decided to postpone the French Cultural Week in protest of the anti-Islam insults.

Comments made in recent weeks by French President Emmanuel Macron were perceived as an attack on Islam and the Muslim community. Macron accused Muslims of “separatism”. He described Islam as a “a religion in crisis all over the world”.

On Saturday Turkish President Erdogan said Macron needs “mental checks” over The way he treats Muslims

This coincided with a provocative move by Charlie Hebdo, a left-wing French magazine infamous for publishing anti-Islamic caricatures, which have drawn widespread anger and outrage across the Muslim world.

The caricatures were first published in 2006 by a Danish newspaper Jylllands Posten, sparking a wave of protests.