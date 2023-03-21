Donate
Aramco, DHL Announce Joint Venture for Saudi Procurement, Logistics Hub
The Media Line Staff
03/21/2023

Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco) and logistics provider DHL have signed a shareholders’ agreement for the establishment of a new procurement and logistics hub in Saudi Arabia. This marks the region’s first such hub catering to customers in the industrial, energy, chemical, and petrochemical sectors, with the goal of improving supply chain efficiency and sustainability. The joint venture is expected to begin operations in 2025, providing reliable, end-to-end integrated procurement and supply chain services.

Initially, the hub will focus on serving customers in Saudi Arabia, with plans to expand its reach across the Middle East and North Africa region in the future. Amin H. Nasser, Aramco president and CEO, expressed excitement about the partnership, which brings together two industry leaders with a shared vision for a more efficient and sustainable supply chain. Meanwhile, DHL Supply Chain CEO Oscar de Bok noted the company’s intention to expand its operations and logistics networks throughout Saudi Arabia and the MENA region while increasing its industrial footprint.

