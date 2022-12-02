Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Archaeologists in Israel Uncover Section of Ancient Roman Road
Illustrative: Ancient Roman road from Jerusalem to Beit Guvrin in Israel. (Davidbena/Creative Commons)
News Updates
Archaeology
Israel
Israel Antiquities Authority

Archaeologists in Israel Uncover Section of Ancient Roman Road

The Media Line Staff
12/02/2022

The Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) announced Thursday that archaeologists had uncovered a section of a 1,800-year-old Roman road. The road section, measuring about 82 feet long and 30 feet wide, was uncovered some 16 miles west of the Sea of Galilee-coastal city of Tiberias. It was a major road, built in typical Roman fashion. The IAA said construction of the road began under the rule of Emperor Hadrian, who reigned from 117 to 138 CE, was completed by his successors, and then the road was renovated in the Byzantine era. Archaeologists unearthed pottery shards from the Roman and Byzantine periods, as well as Roman metal vessels and coins, at the site. The excavation is part of the establishment of the Sanhedrin Trail, a trail more than 40 miles long that will cross the Galilee from Beit She’arim to Tiberias, passing between sites associated with members of the Sanhedrin, the assembly of 71 elders that served as the supreme court of ancient Israel.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.