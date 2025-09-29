Archaeologists Turn to Cosmic Rays To Map Hidden Chambers Beneath Jerusalem

Tel Aviv University researchers say they have demonstrated a new way to chart underground voids at archaeological sites, using compact detectors that track cosmic-ray muons. In field trials at Jerusalem’s City of David, the team showed how “muon tomography” can reveal subsurface cavities before a shovel hits the ground, a capability they argue could reshape how digs are planned and safeguarded.

The study—led by Prof. Erez Etzion and Prof. Oded Lipschits and published in the Journal of Applied Physics—combines muon counts with high-resolution LiDAR to flag anomalies tied to tunnels, cisterns, and channels. “From the pyramids in Egypt, through the Maya cities in South America, to ancient sites in Israel, archaeologists struggle to discover underground spaces,” says Prof. Lipschits. He adds that the method offers “an innovative way … proven very effective in detecting underground spaces with detectors of cosmic radiation, specifically muons.”

Muon particles, born when cosmic rays strike Earth’s atmosphere, pass through rock and lose energy at known rates. “Therefore, by placing muon detectors underground and monitoring the environment, we can identify empty cavities where energy loss is minimal,” explains Prof. Etzion. “This process is similar to X-ray imaging.”

The team validated the approach inside Jeremiah’s Cistern in the City of David, then outlined the next steps: smaller, cheaper, more rugged sensors; multi-detector deployments; and AI-assisted 3D reconstructions, starting at Tel Azekah in the Judean Foothills. “This article is a first milestone,” says Prof. Lipschits.

Muon scanning has a track record—from pyramid surveys in Egypt to recent industrial and geophysical uses—but the novelty here is portability tailored to caves and active digs. “This is not our invention,” Prof. Etzion notes. “Our innovation lies in developing small and mobile detectors and learning how to operate them at archaeological sites.”