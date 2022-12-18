It's the glowing season of lights.

This year light a candle for truth and democracy.

Support The Media Line 365 nights a year in shining the light of trusted news.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Argentina Wins World Cup Final, Beating France on Penalties
Nicolas Otamendi of Argentina lifts the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winner's Trophy during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on Dec. 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Shaun Botterill - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
News Updates
Soccer
World Cup
Argentina
France
Qatar

Argentina Wins World Cup Final, Beating France on Penalties

The Media Line Staff
12/18/2022

Argentina beat defending champion France 4-2 in a penalty shootout to win the FIFA World Cup final in Qatar on Sunday. In a game widely described as the most thrilling final in the tournament’s 92-year history, Argentina took an early lead with goals by Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria in the first half. But Kylian Mbappe scored on a penalty kick in the 80th minute, then again a minute later, tying the game at 2-2. Messi and Mbappe each scored again in overtime, ending regular play with a 3-3 tie that would be decided in a penalty shootout. Argentina finally won the shootout 4-2 to claim the country’s first World Cup victory since 1986.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.