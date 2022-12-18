Argentina Wins World Cup Final, Beating France on Penalties

Argentina beat defending champion France 4-2 in a penalty shootout to win the FIFA World Cup final in Qatar on Sunday. In a game widely described as the most thrilling final in the tournament’s 92-year history, Argentina took an early lead with goals by Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria in the first half. But Kylian Mbappe scored on a penalty kick in the 80th minute, then again a minute later, tying the game at 2-2. Messi and Mbappe each scored again in overtime, ending regular play with a 3-3 tie that would be decided in a penalty shootout. Argentina finally won the shootout 4-2 to claim the country’s first World Cup victory since 1986.