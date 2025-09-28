Argentina’s Pro-Israel President Milei Declines Netanyahu Visit, Citing Political Risk 

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s planned visit to Argentina has been postponed at the request of President Javier Milei, who cited concerns about the political climate ahead of parliamentary elections.

Netanyahu, currently in the United States, had been preparing to travel to Buenos Aires, but Milei asked that the trip be delayed, according to reports. Despite Milei’s reputation as one of Israel’s strongest allies in Latin America, the Argentine president feared that hosting the Israeli leader so close to the vote could damage his already weakened standing at home.

Milei’s popularity has suffered in recent months. A poll conducted in August by Tres Punto Zero showed his approval rating falling below 40% amid corruption allegations and political scandals. Advisers reportedly cautioned that welcoming Netanyahu could deepen criticism during a sensitive campaign season.

Sources in Argentina emphasized that the decision to postpone was not directed against Israel in particular. They described it as a general move applying to all foreign leaders, designed to avoid complicating the domestic political situation before the election. Argentina remains among the few countries open to hosting Netanyahu.

The potential visit had already stirred controversy. Media outlets reported that human rights groups, intellectuals, and political organizations opposed Netanyahu’s presence and even called for his arrest. The reports suggested that the timing of the trip could inflame tensions rather than bolster Argentina’s international profile.

During his time in New York, Netanyahu met with Milei on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. The Israeli leader shared a photo of their meeting on social media, praising Milei as “a true friend of the State of Israel and the Jewish people” and thanking him for standing against what he described as systematic bias toward Israel in the UN and other global forums.

Netanyahu said the two leaders discussed expanding economic ties and cooperation in other fields. While the trip to Buenos Aires has been shelved for now, officials left open the possibility of rescheduling once Argentina’s political environment stabilizes.