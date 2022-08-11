Armed Man Takes 6 Hostages at Lebanese Bank

An armed man took six hostages in a bank in Beirut on Thursday. He took the hostages while demanding that the Federal Bank of Lebanon lift a freeze on his money deposited in the bank, Reuters reported. The man has deposits of more than $200,000 in the bank but has been unable to withdraw more than about $1,000, according to Reuters. He reportedly wants to use the money to pay for medical treatments for his father.

As of late Thursday afternoon, the hostage situation was still ongoing. Branch manager Hassan Halawi was among those being held by the gunman. One elderly hostage was released. At least two shots were fired. Government negotiators were talking to the hostage-taker.

Lebanese banks have limited withdrawals of hard currency for most depositors due to the country’s dire financial situation.